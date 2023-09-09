EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:43, 09 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Jibek Joly Quiz Show: The smartest pupil announced

    None
    Photo: press service of the Jibek Joly TV channel
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The finalist of the En Aqyldy (The smartest) Quiz Show with Sandi Sultan on Jibek Joly TV Channel was announced. One of the pupils of Astana school, Asanali Nurlanuly, was crowned the title of the winner of the TV Show, Kazinform reports.

    Six out of 144 participants made it through to the finals of the quiz show for talented and intelligent school students. The winner was awarded an educational grant to study at one of the best universities of Kazakhstan.

    The quiz consisted of four rounds of general knowledge questions.


    Tags:
    Mass media Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    Today, 10:00
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Germany, oil supplies, new flights to India
    Today, 09:16
    Rain to douse most of Kazakhstan Sept 30
    Today, 08:00
    September 30. Today's Birthdays
    More news in our Telegram channel!