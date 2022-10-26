EN
    19:14, 26 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Jibek joly to broadcast in 7 languages

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Jibek joly TV channel targets Kazakhstani and foreign audience, Robert Muradyan, Executive Director of the media holding TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President said at a panel session within the Astana Media Week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Muradyan, Jibek joly TV channel broadcasting in five languages – Kazakh- English, Russia, Kyrgyz, and Uzbek – has plans to add more language tracks.

    The TV channel eyes making content for the Turkic audience by adding Turkish and Azerbaijani language tracks.


