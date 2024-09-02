The Jibek Joly TV Channel marks its 2nd anniversary. It started broadcasting on September 1, 2022, to focus on political, cultural, and sports news as well as topics of interest for the general public., Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Jibek Joly TV Channel joined the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan last September 1. Currently, it broadcasts in six languages – Kazakh, English, Russian, Kyrgyz, Turkish and Uzbek to build a millions-strong audience both in Kazakhstan and overseas.

Over the past two years, the Jibek Joly TV Channel broadcast live tens of visits of the world’s political and religious leaders, heads of state, and significant international forums of Kazakhstan.

Jibek Joly also covered election campaigns.

Notably, The Jibek Joly TV Channel makes history by becoming one of Kazakhstan’s only five TV channels to broadcast live the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.