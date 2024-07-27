Jibek Joly TV channel runs open-air broadcast of 2024 Paris Olympics opening in Astana

At 10:30pm Jibek Joly TV channel launched a live broadcast of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the Central Park in Astana, bringing together the residents and guests of the city, who came to root for Kazakhstani athletes, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Before the broadcast, an open-air concert held by Jibek Joly took place on the Central Park stage, with domestic pop stars, international award winners Aktoty Bolshova and Akimzhan Mazhenov, composer and Kazakh honored figure Ulykpan Zholdassov and others performing.

Hosts of the concert Ulyana Ashimova and Aigul Abilkali and athlete and blogger Pavel Tentser spoke about the participation of Kazakhstani athletes in the 2024 Olympics, mentioning that this year the country has earned 92 berths in 25 sports. The 2024 Paris Olympics are the eighth games Kazakhstan participates in as an independent country.

The event brought together over 100 people, with the spectators came with banners chanting ‘Only forward, Kazakhstan!’, ‘Only victory, Kazakhstan!’, Faster, higher and braver. Biz birgemiz!’, Smetov is a champion’, and others.

I came to watch the Olympics together with my family. We’re supporting our athletes. My homeboy boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov went to the Paris Olympics. He is to compete in the 71kg event, I wholeheartedly wish him victory! says Serikbai Nauryzkhan, capital’s citizen.

Some people brought their families, which children not only enjoyed live music but also done some useful physical exercise and took part in sports competitions.

I’m not an athlete, but I love sport. Boxing is especially close to me; I’d like to wish our athletes to bring our country gold medals. I specially came here with my family to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony on the big screen, says Astana citizen Kanybek Akhmetov.

To note, Jibek Joly TV channel makes history to become one of Kazakhstan’s only five TV channels to broadcast live the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with nearly 70% of the content of the channel is to be devoted to the Games.

According to the Olympics schedule, on July 27, the audience of Jibek Joly TV channel can watch the broadcast of tennis events at 3:00pm Astana time, which will also be available on the LED screen at the Abu Dhabi Plaza shopping mall. Swimming semifinal and final events are to be broadcast at 11:30pm.