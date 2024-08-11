2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony: well-known sportsmen of Kazakhstan at Jibek Joly TV channel studio

The Jibek Joly TV channel is set to broadcast the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony live, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games concluded today, on August 11. As earlier reported, the closing ceremony is to be held at 00:00 Astana time on the night of August 11th to 12th. The Jibek Joly live coverage starts at 10:30 pm. Astana time. The telecast hosts are Didar Kadyrov and Liliana Alzhanova.

Correspondent Kunsaya Kurmet and commentator Rauan Okassov are expected to join the live standup from Paris.

Well-known guests, including Olympic silver medalist Islam Bairamukov, leader of the Kazakhstan judo team Abiba Abuzhakynova, champion of the 1996 Olympic Games Yuri Melnichenko are invited to the studio.

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony is set to be held at the 80,000-seat Stade de France, north of Paris. The closing ceremony will feature over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists, a traditional parade of athletes, a display of the participating nations’ flags, and the lowering of the Olympic flag.

The Jibek Joly is one of the five TV channels of Kazakhstan that were awarded Olympic Games broadcast rights.