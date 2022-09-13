Jibek Joly TV Channel to air Religious Leaders’ Congress in English language

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Jibek joly TV Channel will broadcast live the sessions of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders in the English language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The arrival of Pope Francis will be aired today at 05:30 pm.

As reported, from September 14 to 15, Kazakhstan will host the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders. The event will be held at the Palace of Independence.

Pope Francis will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan as part of his participation in the Religious Congress. The program of his visit includes a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 13, a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society (September 13, Qazaqsgtan Concert Hall), a Holy Mass in the ground of EXPO 2017 (September 14), and participation in the opening and the plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions (September 14-15).

Jibek Joly broadcasts both in Kazakhstan and abroad in a multichannel format in the Kazakh, English, Russian, Kyrgyz, and Uzbek languages in 120 countries of the world.



