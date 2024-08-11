Jibek Joly TV Channel to broadcast live Olympic Games closing ceremony

The Jibek Joly TV Channel is expected to broadcast the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony live, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to conclude on August 11. The closing ceremony is to be held on the night of August 11th to 12th. The Jibek Joly live coverage starts at 10:30 pm. Astana time. The telecast hosts are Didar Kadyrov and Liliana Alzhanova. Correspondent Kunsaya Kurmet and commentator Rauan Okassov are expected to join the live standup from Paris.

Well-known guests, including Olympic silver medalist Islam Bairamukov, leader of the Kazakhstan judo team Abiba Abuzhakynova, and champion of the 1996 Olympic Games Yuri Melnichenko are invited to the studio.

The Jibek Joly is one of the five TV Channels of Kazakhstan that were awarded Olympic Games broadcast rights.

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony is set to be held at the 80,000-seat Stade de France, north of Paris. The closing ceremony will feature over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists, a traditional parade of athletes, a display of the participating nations’ flags, and the lowering of the Olympic flag.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan dropped in the Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Table as the Olympic Games are winding down in Paris.

The country dropped from the 36th spot to hold 41st in the overall medal standings.

Kazakh athletes grabbed 7 medals in all: 1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. China holds supremacy in the count of gold, followed by the U.S. Australia, Japan and France also rank among the Top 5 in the official medal standings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.