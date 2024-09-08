Jibek Joly TV Channel to broadcast live V World Nomad Games opening ceremony

Jibek Joly TV Channel is set to broadcast live today, September 8, the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony at 07:00 pm., Kazinform News Agency reports.

The large-scale sports gathering opening ceremony is to be held at the Astana Arena stadium.

According to the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, some 3,000 will be involved in the staging.

The show promises to become a grandiose two-hour music and theatrical performance applying latest stage technologies and multimedia.

According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

As earlier reported, the V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13. Over 2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games. 97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports.

The main competitions are to be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racecourse, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.

Tickets for all competitions can be purchased on the website of the official ticket operator, www.zakazbiletov.kz.