EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:21, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Jibek Joly TV channel wins Tumar Prize

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Jibek Joly TV channel has won the Tumar Prize in the Best Entertainment Program nomination, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

    Jibek Joly TV channel’s ‘Tungi studiya’ (Night studio) project won the Best Entertainment Program nomination at the ceremony of awarding Tumar Prize.

    The ceremony took place for the seventh time this year, with around 300 applications in 12 nominations submitted.

    A total of 48 works were shortlisted for the Tumar Prize. The winners were chosen by closed vote of the jury.

    The Tumar Prize is awarded for the great achievement in television, with the winners presented with 1 million tenge.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Entertainment News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!