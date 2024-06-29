Jibek Joly TV channel’s project among winners of Tumar 2024 Prize

Jibek Joly TV channel won the Tumar 2024 Prize in the category the Best Documentary for its project Sheteldegi Kazakh balalary (Kazakh Children Abroad) during the ceremony of presenting Tumar prizes held on the Day of Mass Media Workers June 28 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This year’s edition of the Tumar Prize presenting ceremony included the nomination the Best Coverage in Emergency Situations. A total of over 300 applications in 12 nominations have been submitted for the Prize this year, with only 48 included in the shortlist.

TV channel Jibek Joly competed in three nominations, but won in the Best Documentary category for its project Sheteldegi Kazakh balalary (Kazakh Children Abroad) by journalist Zhanar Baissemizova.

The film tells about Kazakhstani children adopted by foreign families. One of the main objectives of the project is to promote spiritual and family values. The production team visited 13 American states during the filming of the second season.

Photo: Kazinform

The winners of the Tumar 2024 national prize are as follow:

‘Alapat taskyn’ by Qazaqstan TV channel in the Best Coverage in Emergency Situations nomination;

‘Economy vs. Ecology: su unemdeidin zholdary kandai?/Arnaiy reportazh’ by Atameken Business TV channel in the Best Journalistic Research nomination;

Astana Times news service by Astana TV in the Best News Program nomination;

‘Zheti kun’ by Khabar TV channel in the Best Analytical Program nomination;

‘Kudaiy konak by Qyzylorda TV channel in the Best Social Project nomination;

‘Moshenniki’ by NTK TV channel in the Best TV Show of the Year nomination;

‘Dilmar’ by Zhetysu TV channel in the Best Talk Show in Regional Media nomination;

TDK-42 TV Channel in the Best Regional Channel nomination;

AuylDone by Channel 7 in the Best Children’s Program nomination;

Grigory Bedenko, journalist of Khabar TV Channel, in the Best TV Journalist nomination;

Madina Balgabayeva, KTK TV channel hostess, in the Best Host nomination.

The winners of the Tumar Prize receive one million tenge for their high achievements in the field of domestic television art.

Established in 2017, the Tumar Prize’s goal is to realize the creative potential of the workers of TV companies, creative teams, production centers to build team solidarity and preserve traditions of the multinational culture of Kazakhstan.