Jibek Joly TV to broadcast live 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony

Jibek Joly TV channel is preparing for a live broadcast of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games that heads into opening, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Jibek Joly TV channel makes history to become one of Kazakhstan’s only five TV channels to broadcast live the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with its every employee feeling a tough responsibility ahead of them.

Renowned experts are to join live broadcast of the Games, including Kazakh freestyle wrestler, honored master of sport, Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics silver medalist Islam Bairamukov, according to whom, the Games may hold surprises for the country.

What’s interesting about any Olympics is that the strongest ones could surprisingly fall behind, while other athletes get ahead, instead. Of course, no one likes to be defeated and does their best to win. Our athletes prepared hard for the Olympics and yearn for medals. Judokas Yeldos Smetov and Abiba Abuzhakynova are our hope. We also wait medals from our wrestlers, boxers and shooters, he said.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov

Live sports events broadcasts are unthinkable without commentators, bringing up different emotions in viewers. Jibek Joly TV invited famous commentators Rauan Okasov and Didar Kadyrov to voice the 2024 Paris Olympic Games events in two languages – Kazakh and Russia.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov

We looked forward to the Olympics Games. I’m convinced that our athletes will do much better than in last Olympics Games in Tokyo, where the country won a mere seven bronze medals. This time, our country should win one or two gold medals, especially in boxing. But, in general, our athletes stand a good chance to win medals, said Rauan Okasov.

Rauan previously commented the Olympics Games in Sochi and Tokyo, offering interesting and relevant information. His colleague Didar noted that the Paris Olympics are not only about sport but also about culture.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov

The opening ceremony is unique, primarily, due to its scale, and, secondly, due to the fact that it will be held within Paris. It’s a huge performance, made up of multiple sperate parts. The theme of the performance will mostly revolve around certain cultural layers, with a focus on the history of France. Each part will focus on certain subject: freedom, equality, sisterhood, due to the richness of the French history, said Didar.

The residents and guests of Astana are invited to enjoy air live the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in the Central Park at 10.30 pm, which will be preceded with a festive concert scheduled for 09:30 pm.

Jibek Joly TV channel will also organize public display of the Olympics on the LED screen at the Abu Dhabi Plaza shopping mall every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 10:00pm.