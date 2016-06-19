Jihadist suicide bomber kills three, injures five in Syrian border town

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - As a result of suicide bombing in Al-Qamishli (Syrian border with Turkey) three people are dead and five injured.

A suicide bombing in the northeastern Syrian city of Al-Qamishli on the border with Turkey left three people dead and five injured, a local source told Sputnik on Sunday.

The bomber wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the center of the city, which is considered the capital of a self-proclaimed Kurdish Rojava autonomy, also known as Western Kurdistan.

No terrorist group took responsibility for the attack.



