JIMEX 2024 launches in Amman, spotlighting innovation in machinery, energy

The 19th International Machinery, Electricity, & Energy Exhibition (JIMEX 2024) opened its doors in Amman yesterday, heralding a showcase of cutting-edge industrial technology and sustainable energy solutions, Petra reports.

Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen, representing the Prime Minister, inaugurated the event, which drew participation from 250 exhibitors representing 600 international brands.



Organized by the Engineers Association and hosted at the Jordan International Exhibition Center within Mecca Mall, JIMEX 2024 is poised to be a pivotal gathering for the industrial sector, both in Jordan and the broader region.



The exhibition, running until June 6, features a diverse array of participants, including representatives from India, China, the UAE, the Czech Republic, and Turkey, alongside local industry players.



Renowned for its accreditation by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), JIMEX 2024 serves as a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas and the exploration of the latest advancements in machinery, electromechanical equipment, electricity, lighting, and automation.



Additionally, the exhibition shines a spotlight on emerging trends in renewable energy, including solar power.



Beyond the main sectors, attendees can delve into offerings spanning surveillance systems, industrial supplies, production lines, packaging systems, water technology, forklifts, industrial compressors, and HVAC solutions.



JIMEX 2024 underscores Jordan's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the industrial sphere, positioning the country as a key player in the global landscape of technological advancement and sustainable development.