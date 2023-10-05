Jiu Jitsu fighter Nurzhan Batyrbekov brings 7th gold for Team Kazakhstan

Nurzhan Batyrbekov wins 7th gold for Team Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan’s jiu jitsu fighter Nurzhan Batyrbekov took a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform reports via the ministry of tourism and sport.

Batyrbekov, who competes in men’s 69kg weight category, defeated UAE sportsman Mohammad Alsuwaidi in the finals with the score of 4:2.

This is the 7th gold medal for the Kazakh team at the Games.