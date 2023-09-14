Job creation lags economic growth in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan observes a big inflow of the youth into the labor market, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Olzhas Ordabayev, said speaking at the HR Forum in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The pace of job creation lags behind the GDP growth… We’ve left the demographic hole, with a big inflow of young people is seen. Annually, around 300 thousand young people, graduates enter the labor market,» said Olzhas Ordabayev, vice minister of labor and social protection of population of Kazakhstan.

According to him, the country is facing the issue of creating quality working places.

«There are regional disparities with the densely populated south with a relatively low GRP and non-densely populated north where GRP is higher. The same can be applied to the east and west, though the situation is somewhat different. Therefore, different policies, approaches in different regions need to be established,» he said.

Earlier it was reported that the number of unemployed people in cities rose 0.9% to 278.7 thousand over the year, and fell 1.2% to 174.8 thousand in urban areas.