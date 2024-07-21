Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the presidential race after mounting calls from some Democrats for him to end his reelection bid, CNN reports.

Biden has failed to convince members of his own party that he can defeat former President Donald Trump in November after his poor performance at the CNN presidential debate in June.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a letter he posted on his X account.

He added: “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.