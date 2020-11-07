EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:50, 07 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Joe Biden wins the presidency – CNN

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

    With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes, CNN reports.

    Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

    Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the «soul of the nation» is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!