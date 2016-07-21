Joe Gallagher: Canelo made a mistake not fighting Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Joe Gallagher, the trainer of WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith, said Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez made a mistake not fighting Gennady Golovkin.

"Alvarez is a very, very good fighter, you only have to look at his record to see who he's been in with. The Mayweathers, the Cottos, but I do feel Alvarez and Golden Boy made a huge mistake. I feel they should have taken the GGG fight and got paid well," Gallagher told Boxingscene.com.



"The best man will win and the loser will go back to Mexico," he added.



Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez and Liam Smith will face off in the title fight scheduled for September 17 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.