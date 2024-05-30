John Lennon's 12-string guitar sells for $2.86 million at N.Y. auction

A 12-string acoustic guitar owned by John Lennon in the 1960s was sold for $2.86 million at a New York auction on Wednesday, the organizer said, with the price setting a new record for a guitar linked to the British rock band The Beatles, Kyodo reports.

According to Julien's Auctions, the guitar was owned by Lennon and used by both Lennon and George Harrison during recording sessions for the albums "Help!" and "Rubber Soul," both released in 1965.

Lennon gave the guitar to singer Gordon Waller at the end of the year and Waller passed it on to his manager, who tossed it in the attic for decades, the auction house said.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honored to have set a new world record" with the sale of Lennon's lost guitar, the auction house CEO David Goodman said in a statement.

In 2015, a guitar that Lennon used while composing and recording hit Beatles songs such as "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "All My Loving" fetched $2.41 million at the auction house.