John Malkovich moved to tears after meeting sick kids in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hollywood actor, director and producer John Malkovich met with cancer-stricken children at the National Center of Maternal and Child Health in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

During his second visit to Kazakhstan, the Academy Award nominated actor expressed a wish to meet the children from all over the country who are bravely battling cancer at the center.







At the meeting, Malkovich talked to the little patients and their parents about the goal of his visit to Astana, making a film about life in Kazakhstan and admitted that creative people need to face reality from time to time.



One of the children claimed that he loved Stephen Chbosky's coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower produced by Malkovich. To which he responded that presently he works for a company that mainly produces films about teenagers and that he loved working on The Penguins of Madagascar in which he voiced Dave.











The American actor also took selfies with the children and employees of the center.







At the end, Malkovich had tears in his eyes when he confessed to journalists that it had broken his heart to see so many sick children at the center.



