John Malkovich visits Astana circus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world-famous Hollywood actor, filmmaker and producer, John Malkovich has visited the building of the Astana circus in the Kazakh capital city, Kazinform reports with reference to the circus press service.

He was very pleased with "The Amazing City" show of giant fountains.

The guest was greeted by Yerik Zholzhaksynov, the general director of the Capital Circus, Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Malkovich expressed his gratitude and admiration for the hospitality.





Recall that John Malkovich arrived in Astana to partake in the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival. Earlier, it was reported that the People's Artist of Kazakhstan, the president of the Eurasia International Film Festival, played the famous Stradivari violin for the Hollywood actor. In addition, John Malkovich met with the cancer-stricken children undergoing treatment at the National Center of Maternal and Child Health.