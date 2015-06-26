Joint operations on countering international terrorism discussed in Ulan-Ude

ULAN-UDE. KAZINFORM - The participants of the 6th international meeting of security sphere representatives held in Ulan-Ude discussed the issues of holding of joint operations aimed at countering international terrorism, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev informed in the interview.

According to him, the issues regarding strengthening of the information exchange, holding of joint operations and coordination efforts aimed at countering extremism and terrorism were discussed at the meeting.

"The contacts between authoritative representatives of different countries were established. The plans on expansion and coordination of international network countering and preventing religious extremism were discussed," N. Yermekbayev said.

Besides, the sides noted the necessity to stop the means used for recruiting and promotion and financing of terrorism. The issue of cybercrime was also touched upon.

The issues of financing were raised as well. It was also noted that all terrorist organizations were financed by some forces. "It is important that those forces in some countries stop financing and support of terrorism and some countries also have to stop helping terrorists reach Syria," N. Yermekbayev stressed.

The delegation of Kazakhstan was presented by Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev and Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Nrgali Bilisbekov.