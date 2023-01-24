EN
    Joint projects with int’l banks discussed at Kazakh government

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Coordination Council on Cooperation between the Kazakh Government and International Financial Organizations, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The meeting focused on the project for secondary education modernization, plans to construct and reconstruct sewerage facilities in the cities of Aktobe, Karaganda, Taraz, Ridder, and Konayev, as well as continuation of projects to reconstruct roads, restore irrigation systems, and so on.

    During the meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov gave the corresponding tasks regarding the discussed issues.

    The heads of central state bodies, officials of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, EBRD, as well as Islamic Development Bank attended the meeting.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

