    07:12, 17 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Joint session of both houses of parliament takes place today

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 9 June the official media informed that speaker of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kabibulla Dzhakupov signed a decree "On convocation of the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

    "In accordance with subparagraph 2), paragraph 4, article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan the joint session of the Houses of the Parliament of Kazakhstan is convened on June 17 in Astana at 10 a.m.", the statement reads.

