Joint session of FMs Council, Defense Ministers Council, Committee of CSTO security councils' secretaries held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev has participated in the joint session of the Foreign Ministers Council, Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of the CSTO security councils' secretaries.

As the Ministry's press service informed, the participants debated the problems of international and regional security, coordination of the CSTO member countries' foreign policies, improvement of the mechanisms of countering the challenges and threats as well as development of the Organization's military potential.



The meeting also discussed further improvement of the CSTO's military component, draft decisions on legalization of the CSTO observer and partner statuses. The regulations on the CSTO Crisis Response Centre have been approved.

The participants agreed also on the changes to the organization of military and Special Forces troops of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces and to the CSTO peacekeeping forces contingent.



On the sidelines of the session, Nurlan Yermekbayev has held a number of meetings with his colleagues from the CSTO member states.