    16:35, 11 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of a joint session of two chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Majilis’ press service.

    «In accordance with the subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 13, 2023 at 10 am Astana time in Astana,» the decree reads.


    Kazakhstan Parliament Top Story
