    08:44, 25 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held on Sept 1

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Joint session of Kazakhstan's Parliament chambers - Senate and Majilis - will take place at 11:00 a.m. on September 1, 2015 in Astana.

    Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakypov inked the corresponding decree on August 24.

    "In accordance with subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan I decree to convoke the session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers at 11:00 a.m. on September 1, 2015 in Astana," the document reads.

