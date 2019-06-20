Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers underway in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers - Senate and Majilis - has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

During the session Chairman of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami will report on the state of constitutional legality in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The reports of the Government and the Accounts Committee on the implementation of the republican budget in 2018 will be presented as well.



Earlier it was reported that Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin signed the decree on the convocation of the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on June 20.