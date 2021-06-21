EN
    10:00, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Joint session of Kazakh Parliament’s Chambers kicks off

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The joint session of the Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament has started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatullin signed the decree to convene the joint sitting of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on June 21.

    It is expected to focus on the reports of the Government and Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget on 2020 republican budget execution.

    It is expected that the Kazakh Parliament will hold one more joint session before going into summer recess.


