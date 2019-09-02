Joint session of Kazakh Parliament’s Chambers starts its work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the V session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation.

47 Senate deputies and 106 Majilis deputies are present there, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh PM, Secretary of State, Head of the President’s Administration, Chairmen of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court, Central Election Commission and Government members attend the session.

The joint session has convened by the decree of the Speaker of the Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatullin.