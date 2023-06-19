EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 19 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Joint session of Kazakh Parliament’s chambers to be held June 20

    None
    Photo: parlam.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Joint session of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers is set to take place on June 20, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Majilis.

    Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers.

    As per the decree, deputies of the Majilis and Senate of the Kazakh Parliament will convene in Astana at 15:00 pm local time on June 20.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Senate Parliament Majilis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!