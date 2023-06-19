Joint session of Kazakh Parliament’s chambers to be held June 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Joint session of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers is set to take place on June 20, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Majilis.

Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers.

As per the decree, deputies of the Majilis and Senate of the Kazakh Parliament will convene in Astana at 15:00 pm local time on June 20.