Joint session of Kazakh parliament’s both chambers to be held Jan 19

Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament Yerlan Koshanov has signed a decree to hold a joint session of both chambers of the parliament, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakhstani parliament.

As per subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 10:00 am on January 19, 2024, in Astana, reads the decree.