TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:00, 12 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Joint session of Kazakh parliament’s both chambers to take place June 14

    parliament
    Photo: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament Yerlan Koshanov decreed to convene a joint session of both chambers of the parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakhstani parliament.

    According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 9:30 am on June 14, 2024, in Astana, reads the decree.

    Parliament Senate Majilis
