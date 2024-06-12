Joint session of Kazakh parliament’s both chambers to take place June 14

Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament Yerlan Koshanov decreed to convene a joint session of both chambers of the parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakhstani parliament.

According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 9:30 am on June 14, 2024, in Astana, reads the decree.