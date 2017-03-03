Joint session on constitutional reform kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A joint session of Parliament Chambers with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev began in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In accordance with paragraph 8 of the Rules, RoK Parliament decided: to include in the agenda of the joint session of Parliament on March 3, 2017 the following question - On the draft law "On introduction of Amendments and Additions to the Constitution of the RoK" (first reading)," - the agenda reads.

Constitutional reform providing for the transfer of certain powers from President to Government and Parliament, were initiated by the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and actively discussed throughout the country. Famous people, members of the Government, heads of government departments, public figures, representatives of all political parties, intellectuals and popular athletes all expressed their views. Working group recorded all opinions, questions and suggestions, which were voiced at the meetings, published in the media and on the Internet

The Executive Office allocated special e-mail address to which anyone could send their materials.

More than 6,000 different proposals were received from citizens, considering 63 of 98 articles of the Constitution and all its sections. The proposals were different and not limited by only to the project put up for public discussion.

A significant number was received on the amendments to the Article 26 of the Constitution. Many are asked not to make any changes to itб and the President himself also suggested leaving this article unchanged.