EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:30, 14 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Joint sitting of both Kazakh Parliament chambers to take place next week

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has signed the decree to convene a joint sitting of the chambers of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

    The joint sitting of both Parliament chambers is convened on June 21, 2021 at 10:00am in Nur-Sultan city in line with sub-paragraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Senate Majilis Events News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!