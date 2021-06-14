Joint sitting of both Kazakh Parliament chambers to take place next week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has signed the decree to convene a joint sitting of the chambers of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

The joint sitting of both Parliament chambers is convened on June 21, 2021 at 10:00am in Nur-Sultan city in line with sub-paragraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution.