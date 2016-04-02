Joint statement of leaders of 18 countries on IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan adopted in Washington

ASTANA-WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The joint statement of leaders of Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Jordan, Spain, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, Norway, UAE, USA, Philippines, Finland, France, Czech Republic, Sweden, South Korea and Japan on the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan was adopted within the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The leaders of some foreign countries and the President of Kazakhstan noted the progress made over the recent several months regarding establishment of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan.

Noting the importance of the establishment of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan as one of the mechanisms ensuring supplies of nuclear fuel intended for providing member states additional guarantees at the initial stage of the fuel cycle;

Noting the outstanding efforts of the IAEA on establishment of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan;

Noting that Kazakhstan has a great history of assisting in nuclear nonproliferation and international peace;

Noting significant financial contributions of all funders: "The Nuclear Threat Initiative", USA, EU, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, UAE and the World Nuclear Transport Institute;

We would like to stress that the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank is a part of global efforts on ensuring guaranteed supplies of nuclear fuel to countries in case of destabilization of the open market or other existing mechanisms of supplies of low-enriched uranium;

We also note the progress made over the recent several months regarding establishment of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank:

- In particular, it's signing of the Agreement between the IAEA and Russia on transit of the low-enriched uranium of the IAEA and the equipment through the territory of Russia to the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank and back in June 2015;

- Signing of the Agreement between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov and Director General of the IAEA Yukiya Amano on August 27, 2015;

We confirm that all the legal aspects of the issue on establishment of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan have been fully addressed and we hope to begin the practical large-scale implementation of the project;

We hope that the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank will be functioning safely and reliably.