EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:34, 17 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Jonathan Saunders named as chief creative officer of Diane Von Furstenberg

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders has become chief creative director of Diane Von Furstenberg. The New York-based brand officially confirmed the news on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Buro247.kz.

    Saunders joined DVF after closing his namesake brand in December 2015 after 12 years of work. It is worth mentioning that there were rumors that the Scottish fashion designer will step into Raf Simons' shoes at Dior.
    At DVF, Saunders will replace Michael Herz who is leaving the company.
    "Jonathan's extraordinary passion for colors and prints, his desire to make women feel beautiful make him the perfect creative force to lead DVF into the future," said Diane von Furstenberg, founder and chairwoman of the company.

    Tags:
    Fashion World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!