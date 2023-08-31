Jordan adopts X-ray technology for blood irradiation, phasing out radioactive cesium devices

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - Medical and research equipment for blood irradiation in the Kingdom now solely utilize X-ray technology, a globally recognized alternative for such procedures, according to the Chief Commissioner of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Authority, Zeyad Saaida, Petra reports.

This shift was finalized with the recent removal of the last blood irradiation machines that employed radioactive cesium. These were replaced by the more advanced X-ray technology, which upholds higher safety standards.

With this transition, Jordan proudly stands among the pioneer countries adopting X-ray blood irradiation, presenting it as a safer, more economical, and efficient choice. This move significantly reduces potential hazards from ionizing radiation exposure to both individuals and the environment.

Saaida highlighted, Thursday, the meticulous oversight the Authority provided for this project, alongside the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission and in partnership with the US Department of Energy's Office of Radiation Security.

This initiative aligns with the Authority's mandate under the Radiation Protection, Nuclear Safety, and Security Law, emphasizing public safety and monitoring of occupational exposure to protect patients and the environment.

Elaborating on the project, Saaida shared that it facilitated four national institutions to transition from cesium-based devices to X-ray technology. These devices play a critical role in irradiating blood samples, crucial for preventing disease transmission during transfusions.

Saaida emphasized the Authority's commitment to refining its regulatory and supervisory role in radiological and nuclear sectors, always prioritizing safety standards, environmental protection, and safeguarding against potential radiation hazards.