Jordan advances economic partnership with India, focusing on strategic trade expansion

Jordan is working to deepen its trade relations with India, as the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) discussed with Jordan’s newly appointed Ambassador to India, Yousef Abdelghani, ways to enhance bilateral economic ties and the role of commerce chambers in this regard, Petra reports.

JCC Chairman, Khalil Al-Haj Toufiq, emphasized the eagerness of Jordan’s trade and service sectors to forge stronger connections with their Indian counterparts. He highlighted the potential for expanding trade through delegation exchanges and leveraging existing agreements, with a particular focus on sectors such as food products, information technology, religious tourism, and mining.



Al-Haj Toufiq underscored the importance of attracting more Indian investments to Jordan and establishing strategic partnerships between companies from both nations. He also pointed out the potential for developing new industries in Jordan based on the country’s available raw materials, particularly in the mining and fertilizer sectors.



During the meeting, held at the Chamber's headquarters, Al-Haj Toufiq called for increased efforts to introduce Indian business leaders and investors to Jordan’s economic modernization vision and the investment opportunities available across a variety of promising sectors. He emphasized the incentives and benefits outlined in Jordan’s Investment Environment Law as key attractions for potential investors.



Al-Haj Toufiq also announced plans to activate the agreement signed between the Chamber and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. This agreement includes the establishment of a joint Jordanian-Indian Business Council, with a virtual meeting between the two sides planned in the near future.



The Chamber, he noted, is ready to host an Indian economic delegation and organize a joint business forum. The forum aims to showcase investment opportunities in Jordan and foster commercial partnerships. Currently, Jordan imports 30% of its basmati rice needs from India, along with significant quantities of meat, spices, and clothing.



Ambassador Abdelghani highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the embassy in promoting Jordan as an investment destination for Indian businesses. This initiative reflects the new role of Jordanian embassies abroad, which now focus on "economic diplomacy." He commended the Chamber’s efforts in this regard.



The Ambassador praised the Jordanian private sector for its foundational role in the national economy, particularly in attracting investments and creating job opportunities. He affirmed the embassy's commitment to providing all necessary support to enhance Jordan’s economic relations with India.



Abdelghani also emphasized that the embassy would work tirelessly to build a strong partnership with Jordan’s chambers of commerce. This partnership aims to open new markets for Jordanian products in India and address any challenges to trade flows between the two countries, potentially through the signing of a legal cooperation framework.



He promised to closely follow up on all issues concerning the Jordanian private sector, with the goal of advancing the economic relationship between Jordan and India. This includes enhancing the presence of Jordanian exports in the Indian market and facilitating import processes.



Members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors highlighted the growing significance of the Indian economy on the global stage and its increasing influence in international trade. They stressed the need to diversify and expand the range of goods exchanged between Jordan and India, particularly in the food products and household items sectors.



The board members also emphasized the potential for increasing Indian tourism to Jordan by promoting new tourism experiences, such as adventure tourism and religious pilgrimages through the "Umrah Plus" program, alongside medical tourism.



In the first five months of this year, Jordan’s exports to India reached approximately JD351 million, while imports from India amounted to JD647 million. Jordan’s exports to India include mineral products, chemical industries, common metals, and machinery, while imports from India encompass mineral and vegetable products, chemical industries, foodstuffs, live animals, machinery, metals, textiles, and other materials.