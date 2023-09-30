Jordan Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Hamzeh Alomari, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres.

The diplomats also discussed the agenda of the upcoming joint events, including the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Committee scheduled later this year.

Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue efforts to expand political dialogue and build up business ties between the two countries.

Kazakhstan and Jordan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Over the years, Astana and Amman have established a trusting relationship at the highest levels, contributing to the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.