EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:41, 30 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Jordan Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

    Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Photo: Kazakh MFA

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Hamzeh Alomari, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 

    During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres.

    The diplomats also discussed the agenda of the upcoming joint events, including the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Committee scheduled later this year.

    Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue efforts to expand political dialogue and build up business ties between the two countries.

    Kazakhstan and Jordan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Over the years, Astana and Amman have established a trusting relationship at the highest levels, contributing to the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Jordan
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!