Jordan, Canada discuss strengthening development cooperation programs

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan discussed with Canadian Development Minister Ahmed Hussen the importance of bolstering the development cooperation program directed towards Jordan. This cooperation aims to support priorities outlined in Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and its executive program for 2023-2025, Petra reports.

During the meeting on Monday, both sides emphasized the future benefits for Jordan from Canadian international development cooperation programs, particularly in the sectors of health, vocational and technical education, and climate change. They also explored potential networking opportunities with international, United Nations, and multilateral institutions to support new projects.



Touqan highlighted the necessity of continued international support for Jordan's response plan to the Syrian crisis. This support is crucial for the Jordanian government to provide essential services to refugees and host communities, addressing growing needs in the education, water, and health sectors. She emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to alleviate the burdens of hosting Syrian refugees on host countries.



Touqan also noted the effectiveness and impact of joint action at both development and humanitarian levels in addressing regional challenges, particularly the Syrian refugee crisis.



Hussen reiterated Jordan's priority status for Canada, recognizing the effective implementation of targeted development programs, underscoring Canada's commitment to supporting Jordan's development priorities and increasing opportunities for capacity-building projects in targeted sectors.



Hussen commended Jordan's significant role in hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees.