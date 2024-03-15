EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:12, 15 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Jordan executes 6 food supply airdrops into Gaza, with int’l participation

    Jordan
    Photo credit: Petra

    The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), Friday, carried out six airdrops of food aid, with the participation of a number of friendly countries, as part of the international and regional efforts led by Jordan and to help Palestinians cope with the living conditions they are going through during the holy month of Ramadan, Petra reports.

    Targeting multiple locations in the northern Gaza Strip, the airdrop operation involved two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, three planes from the United States, and one jet from the Kingdom of Belgium.

    The JAF have conducted 46 airdrops and 63 airdrops in collaboration with friendly and brotherly nations.

    Tags:
    Middle East World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!