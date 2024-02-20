Jordan Food Exhibition set to kick off March 5

The Jordan International Food Exhibition, known as "Jordan Food," is scheduled to commence on March 5th at the prestigious Amman International Motor Show on the Airport Road, Petra reports.

Organized by the International Promoters Company for Marketing and Exhibitions (IPCO), this year marks the seventh edition of the exhibition, occupying an expansive area of 6,000 square meters. With participation from a multitude of local, Arab, and international companies, the event promises to be a vibrant showcase of the latest trends and innovations in the food industry.



Raed Abu Sa'ada, General Manager of IPCO, underscored the significance of "Jordan Food" as a pivotal event in the Kingdom's calendar. Bringing together national industries, food importers, and packaging sector stakeholders, the exhibition offers a unique platform for business networking, product showcasing, and forging commercial partnerships.



Highlighting the focus on national industries in this year's edition, Abu Sa'ada emphasized the opportunity for citizens to witness the advancements achieved by the Jordanian food sector. Additionally, he pointed out the exhibition's role in showcasing the high technical standards maintained by Jordan's food imports.



The exhibition will be open to the public free of charge from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM daily, offering a diverse range of activities. Attendees can look forward to culinary demonstrations by 13 chefs from both the Kingdom and the wider Arab world, providing an immersive experience in food culture. Furthermore, visitors will have the chance to sample various delicacies and avail of convenient parking facilities.



Abu Sa'ada encouraged consumers and citizens to take advantage of the exhibition as an opportunity to explore local market alternatives and engage directly with producers and importers.