Jordan hails reforms carried out in Kazakhstan

The Parliament of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan hosted a round table with the participation of the ambassador of Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Toumatov, deputies of the House of Representatives of Jordan, and members of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the event, ambassador Toumatov informed the Jordanian deputies in detail about the progress of institutional reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including those announced during the lengthy interview with newspaper “Egemen Qazaqstan” and following the expanded meeting of the renewed composition of the Government of 7 February 2024. The documentary film about the events of January 2022 was also presented to the parliamentarians.

In turn, the members of the Jordanian parliament highly appreciated the efforts of Kazakhstan to overcome the January crisis and the implementation of socio-political transformations, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two states, especially in investment, energy, transport and tourism areas. The deputies also noted the relevance of opening direct flights between the two countries.

Highly appreciating Kazakhstan’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, as well as the support provided to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the Jordanian side stressed the importance of continuing to promote the earliest possible end of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ramzi Al-Ajarmeh, stressed the high level of Kazakhstani-Jordanian relations. He confirmed the intention of Jordanian legislators to work together to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue and expand bilateral ties in promising sectors. In this regard, he expressed interest in organising bilateral visits of parliamentary delegations to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation.