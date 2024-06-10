Jordan hosts meeting on regional project for nuclear emergency preparedness

The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC), in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Monday hosted the first coordination meeting for the regional project aimed at strengthening and harmonizing nuclear emergency preparedness and response across Arab countries, Petra reports.

The Strengthening and Harmonizing Regional Arab Cooperation and Coordination in Emergency Preparedness and Response project seeks to enhance regional cooperation in emergency preparedness, aligning practices to improve response efficacy during crises, according to a JAEC statement.



The five-day meeting's agenda includes reviewing the project’s work plan, implementation methods and joint activities within the Arab regional roadmap aimed to develop national and regional capabilities for responding to nuclear and radiological emergencies, harmonize national frameworks, and create mechanisms to manage emergency situations across the Arab region.



JAEC Chairman Khaled Touqan commended the IAEA's efforts in organizing the meeting, emphasizing the importance of exchanging ideas, experiences and best practices to improve emergency preparedness and response in Arab countries. He highlighted the Arab roadmap and its action plan as essential frameworks for regional cooperation, supported by the IAEA and the Arab Atomic Energy Agency (AAEA).



Iman Bin Tahami, project management officer in the IAEA's technical cooperation department, stated that the project aims to coordinate regional practices to enhance cooperation during crises. The project’s work plan for 2024-2027 outlines its implementation strategy, she said.



Mazna Assi, a specialist in nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness at the IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Center, emphasized that the meeting aims to assess the current state of preparedness in Arab countries. She noted that the Arab roadmap, developed on the recommendation of IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, includes six pillars for establishing an effective regional emergency preparedness and response program.



The meeting was attended by representatives from 27 Arab countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen, as well as officials from the IAEA, the Arab League and the AAEA.