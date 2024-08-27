Jordan introduces Iris Scan Tech to reunite lost Alzheimer’s patients

Under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, the Alzheimer's Patients' Aid Society launched the "Eye Locate" technology on Tuesday, Petra reports.

This groundbreaking initiative, in cooperation with the Public Security Department, IrisGuard, and NatHealth, was unveiled in the presence of Public Security Director Major General Obaidallah Maaytah, several ministers, and other key stakeholders.



The "Eye Locate" technology is designed to help locate dementia and Alzheimer's patients who have wandered from their homes by using an advanced iris recognition system. This world-first initiative enables Public Security personnel to scan the irises of found patients using mobile devices, verify their national identity within seconds, and swiftly reconnect them with their caregivers.



Princess Muna, Honorary Ambassador for Alzheimer's Disease International, praised the technology, highlighting that it not only reflects Jordan's commitment to leveraging technology for public benefit but also serves as a beacon of hope for families affected by dementia and Alzheimer's worldwide.



Ahmed Tijani, a member of the Board of Directors of NatHealth, emphasized that families can register their loved ones' data through a dedicated call center available on the Alzheimer's Patients' Aid Society’s electronic platform. He assured that all information would be handled with the utmost security and privacy standards, contributing to future research into Alzheimer’s diseases and their variants.



Imad Malhas, CEO of IrisGuard, detailed the technology's mechanism and its integration with mobile devices. He emphasized that this innovative technology plays a crucial role in realizing the vision of enhanced public safety and healthcare through advanced iris recognition solutions, which have significant implications across various sectors. Malhas noted that this application could bring about a transformative impact on public safety and healthcare.



During the launch ceremony, an explanatory video was presented, showcasing the procedures followed when dealing with found patients, the methods used to protect them from danger, and the process of reuniting them with their families in a short time.