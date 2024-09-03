Jordan, Kazakhstan sign multisector agreements to boost trade, investment

A significant business and investment meeting was held on Tuesday in Amman, where Jordanian and Kazakh commercial and service companies signed multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding, Petra reports.

These agreements span various sectors including agriculture, industry, logistics, green technology, information technology, and trade. The event was organized jointly by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Kazakh Embassy in Amman.



The signed agreements and memoranda are designed to foster closer economic ties and enhance trade relations between Jordan and Kazakhstan. Among the key signatories were Kazakh Invest, Elaf Investment Group, Hariz Perfumes, the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects, the Jordan Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), Kaz Trading, Hijazi and Ghosheh, Yurt Tech, Nafith Logistics Services, and RWA Services.



Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was formalized between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan, aimed at deepening economic cooperation and bolstering trade exchanges between the two nations.



Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Haj Tawfiq opened the meeting by emphasizing the significance of the forum in enhancing economic cooperation and increasing trade and investment exchanges between Jordan and Kazakhstan. He highlighted the substantial efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II in advancing Jordan’s economic relations with various countries and praised the initiative to explore new economic opportunities.



Haj Tawfiq noted that Jordan's investment environment is both attractive and secure, supported by a legal framework that offers numerous advantages and incentives for investors. He stressed the importance of leveraging the capabilities of both countries to boost trade and establish robust economic partnerships. Despite the existing trade relations being modest, Haj Tawfiq expressed optimism about the potential for growth, underscoring that Jordanian products could significantly meet the needs of the Kazakh market. The value of Jordan’s exports to Kazakhstan last year was approximately $1.7 million, while imports totaled around $1.1 million.



Haj Tawfiq advocated for the establishment of direct flights between the two countries and the facilitation of visa issuance for Jordanian traders and businesspeople as necessary steps to improve trade relations.



Secretary General of the Ministry of Investment Zaher Qatraneh underlined the importance of leveraging the burgeoning relationship between Jordan and Kazakhstan to enhance economic and investment ties.



Qatraneh outlined Jordan’s investment advantages, including its strategic geographic location, bilateral free trade agreements, and a skilled workforce. He highlighted the Kingdom’s stable credit rating, which reflects effective financial and monetary management, and reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a favorable business environment to attract and retain investments.



Qatraneh introduced the electronic platform "Invest in Jordan" (invest.jo), which provides comprehensive information for investors and features an investment map with 39 opportunities across various sectors and regions in Jordan. This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to promote Jordan as an investment destination in the Middle East and North Africa region.



Kazakh Investment Committee Chairperson and head of the Kazakh delegation Gabidulla Ospankulov underscored the importance of the forum in strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including economic, trade, information technology, education, and culture. Ospankulov highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing economic growth and its increasing attractiveness to international investors.



He encouraged Jordanian companies to explore investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, particularly in agriculture and food projects, and noted the favorable business conditions in Kazakhstan, including 14 special economic zones offering substantial tax and duty exemptions.



Murat Karimsakov, Chairperson of the Chamber of Foreign Trade in Kazakhstan, affirmed his country’s readiness to support Jordanian companies seeking to enter the Kazakh market. He emphasized the need to enhance joint efforts to establish strategic trade and investment partnerships and highlighted the role of chambers of commerce in fostering trade activities and business exchanges between Jordan and Kazakhstan.



Kazakh Ambassador to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay praised the business and investment meeting as a practical step towards deepening cooperation between the two countries.



He pointed out that the Kazakh-Jordanian Joint Committee would hold its fifth session in Amman next December to discuss further advancements in economic, trade, and investment relations.



The meeting concluded with bilateral discussions between companies from both nations, focusing on the economic opportunities and advantages available in Jordan and Kazakhstan.