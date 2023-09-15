Jordan launches cash donation campaign to aid Libya, Morocco victims

Jordan Union Council launched a campaign to raise cash donations to help the two brotherly peoples of Libya and Morocco, Petra reports.

In a statement Thursday, the council's head, President of Jordanian Engineers Association (JEA), Ahmed Zoubi, said coordination will be made with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) to deliver aid to affected people in the two countries.

Financial donations and aid will be collected at the headquarters of the Professional Syndicates Complex and the unions’ branches in the Kingdom's governorates, Zoubi said.

Zoubi added that financial donation will be made via the campaign account at Jordan Islamic Bank/Shmeisani Branch/49720, through IBAN (JO 69 JIBA 0020 0000 2517 7410 4000 12) and JEA's website via the link https://www.jeagate.org /donations/, in addition to the JEA’s funds in Amman and other branches nationwide.