Jordan moves to advance water harvesting strategies amid climate challenges

The Supreme Committee for the National Dialogue on Water Harvesting in Jordan convened at the Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Thursday, Petra reports.

The meeting, part of an initiative supported by the Inter-Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management (INWRDAM) and the Dutch government, focused on advancing Jordan’s water management strategies amidst climate challenges.



Hisham Haisa, Secretary General of the Jordan Valley Authority, emphasized the priority of maximizing water harvesting efficiencies and addressing climate issues through innovative solutions.



He advocated for integrating remote sensing and drone technology to improve the selection and monitoring of water harvesting sites and called for a more robust national water harvesting map.



Additionally, he highlighted the need for unconventional water harvesting methods, such as new dam constructions in the Jordan Valley and Wadi Araba, and utilizing returning irrigation water.



In his remarks, Haisa praised the Dutch Embassy’s contributions to the Ministry’s water management efforts, noting their crucial support.



Marwan Raqqad, Executive Director of INWRDAM, provided an update on the project’s achievements, including the successful implementation of water harvesting projects with a total capacity of one million cubic meters over the past year.



Raqqad outlined the objectives for the upcoming season and preparations for the third National Dialogue on Water Harvesting, scheduled for November in conjunction with the Arab Ministerial Conference.



Raqqad also reported on the project's training and employment initiatives, including 30 workshops for 750 trainees and the establishment of a 2,000-dunum field school at the University of Jordan.



The project also features an integrated agricultural scheme in Mafraq, which employs fifty young people through rainwater harvesting and solar energy.



The meeting concluded with an agreement on the core components of Jordan’s water harvesting strategy, which aims to empower youth and women in the sector. This strategy will be launched during the national dialogue in November, following a series of consultations with community stakeholders.