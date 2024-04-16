Jordan Post releases commemorative stamps marking nuclear milestone

The Jordan Post Company has unveiled a new series of commemorative stamps titled "Jordan Enters the Nuclear Age," available for purchase by the public and stamp collectors as of Tuesday morning, Petra reports.



According to an official statement by the company, the release celebrates with the eighth anniversary of the Jordanian nuclear reactor for research and training reaching the criticality stage.



The reactor stands as a pivotal asset in nuclear science and technology research and education in Jordan, serving as a robust platform for training and scientific exploration for students, engineers, and technicians specializing in nuclear engineering and related fields.



Moreover, it facilitates the operation, maintenance, and advancement of nuclear reactors and contributes to the production of medical and industrial isotopes, supporting various nuclear applications in medicine, agriculture, water, and industry across Jordan and the wider Arab region.



Interested individuals can acquire these stamps through the online store accessible at https://eshop.jordanpost.com.jo/.



Additionally, they are available at the philatelic section within the Jordan Post Company building situated in Al-Muqabalin.



Furthermore, the stamps can be obtained at several post offices, including Jabal Amman Post Office, Al-Weibdeh Post Office, Downtown Post Office, Abdali Post Office, Irbid Central Post Office, Madaba Central Post Office, Aqaba Central Post Office, Jerash Central Post Office, Petra Post Office, Karak Post Office, Malka Post Office, Ajloun Post Office, Salt Post Office, and Mahes and Fuheis Post Office.